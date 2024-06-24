Virtual meeting of coffee growers on Tuesday

The Coffee Board of India is organising a virtual meeting of coffee farmers from across the country on June 25 (Tuesday) at 10.30 a.m.

The coffee community in the country was facing tough challenges despite the fact that Indian coffee had global recognition and huge demand in the international market, M. Karuthamani, Joint Director, Coffee Board of India, said in a release here.

The meeting would plan and discuss the coffee roadmap for the next 10 years, said Dr. Karuthamani. Farmers could present their innovative ideas and suggestions for the comprehensive development of the coffee sector, he added. They can join the meeting through the link https://coffeeboard.webex.com/coffeeboard/j.php?

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.