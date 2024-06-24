ADVERTISEMENT

Virtual meeting of coffee growers on Tuesday

Published - June 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Coffee Board of India is organising a virtual meeting of coffee farmers from across the country on June 25 (Tuesday) at 10.30 a.m.

The coffee community in the country was facing tough challenges despite the fact that Indian coffee had global recognition and huge demand in the international market, M. Karuthamani, Joint Director, Coffee Board of India, said in a release here.

The meeting would plan and discuss the coffee roadmap for the next 10 years, said Dr. Karuthamani. Farmers could present their innovative ideas and suggestions for the comprehensive development of the coffee sector, he added. They can join the meeting through the link https://coffeeboard.webex.com/coffeeboard/j.php?

