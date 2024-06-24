GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Virtual meeting of coffee growers on Tuesday

Published - June 24, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Coffee Board of India is organising a virtual meeting of coffee farmers from across the country on June 25 (Tuesday) at 10.30 a.m.

The coffee community in the country was facing tough challenges despite the fact that Indian coffee had global recognition and huge demand in the international market, M. Karuthamani, Joint Director, Coffee Board of India, said in a release here.

The meeting would plan and discuss the coffee roadmap for the next 10 years, said Dr. Karuthamani. Farmers could present their innovative ideas and suggestions for the comprehensive development of the coffee sector, he added. They can join the meeting through the link https://coffeeboard.webex.com/coffeeboard/j.php?

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.