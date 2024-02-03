ADVERTISEMENT

Virtual meet on heart failure research at SCTIMST

February 03, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) will host a two-day online conference, “Heart Failure Conflux 2024”, on February 3, with focus on basic and clinical research in heart failure.

“Precision Medicine” or “personalised medicine” is the theme of this year’s conference, organised jointly by the ICMR Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in Heart Failure (CARE-HF), at the SCTIMST, and the Heart Failure Association of India (HFAI).

Giusseppe Rosano from the St. George’s University Hospital, London, who is also the president of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology, will deliver the keynote address.

Sanjay Behari, Director, SCTIMST, will formally inaugurate the conference.

