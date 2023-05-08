Virtual Kerala Travel Mart from May 9

May 08, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The second edition of the virtual Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), a flagship event of Kerala’s tourism apex forum KTM Society, will be held from May 9 to 12, seeking to reach out to trade partners, stakeholders, and tourists across the world by leveraging digital tools, amid a turnaround in pandemic-hit travel and tourism activities.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate Kerala Travel Mart 2023 through videoconferencing on Tuesday. Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal will deliver the keynote address, and Minister for Law, Industries and Coir P. Rajeeve will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

Besides business meets, seminars that offer insights into the latest trends in the tourism sector the world over and Kerala’s position as a major experiential tourism destination will be held.

ADVERTISEMENT

A biennial event, KTM held a physical conclave in 2022. The first edition of virtual KTM held in 2021, saw a total of 44,500 business meetings and online discussions. The maiden edition triggered a remarkable initiative towards the marketing strategies of Kerala tourism in the new normal, and it was able to showcase new products and experiences, helping rebuild the State’s tourism sector.

KTM has come up with an online sellers’ presentation to provide assistance to members in booking of stalls, stall designing, booking of advertisement slots, and scheduling appointments with buyers. The 2000-constituted KTM Society is the country’s biggest organisation in the travel and tourism segment.