Virtual Kerala Travel Mart begins

May 09, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of the virtual Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) got off to a start on Tuesday with Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas highlighting the government’s efforts to strengthen investment in infrastructure development, capacity building, and marketing for the growth of the travel and hospitality industry.

“The Department of Tourism will intensify its marketing activities to further capitalise on the momentum created in the post-pandemic phase, so as to enhance footfall of both domestic and foreign visitors in the upcoming tourism season,” he said while virtually inaugurating the four-day event organised by KTM Society.

In his keynote address, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal pledged the government’s continued support to the private sector in the travel and hospitality industry.

