HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Virtual Kerala Travel Mart begins

May 09, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of the virtual Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) got off to a start on Tuesday with Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas highlighting the government’s efforts to strengthen investment in infrastructure development, capacity building, and marketing for the growth of the travel and hospitality industry.

“The Department of Tourism will intensify its marketing activities to further capitalise on the momentum created in the post-pandemic phase, so as to enhance footfall of both domestic and foreign visitors in the upcoming tourism season,” he said while virtually inaugurating the four-day event organised by KTM Society.

In his keynote address, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal pledged the government’s continued support to the private sector in the travel and hospitality industry.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.