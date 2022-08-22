Virtual event for grooming youth, students

The Thrissur Management Association and the All India Management Association will jointly organise ‘Shaping Young Minds’, an online programme for grooming youth and students from 8.30 a.m. on August 26.

Eminent personalities, including K. Radhakrishnan (former ISRO chairman), D. Sivakumar (Executive President, Aditya Birla Group), Shereen Bhan (CNBC-TV 18) and Sanjiv Mehta (CEO, Hindustan Unilever Limited) will speak as part of the programme.

Registration is mandatory for attendance. For registrations, contact : (TMA) 9895760505, e-mail: tma.tsr@gmail.com.