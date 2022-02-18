Virtual employment exchange on the cards for non-resident Keralites: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

The Hindu Bureau February 18, 2022 15:37 IST

The Governor of Kerala said the Department of Non Resident Keralite’s Affairs had launched Pravasi Bhadratha scheme for rehabilitation, reintegration and coordination of NRKs

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The State government is planning to start a virtual employment exchange or online portal exclusively for non-resident Keralites (NRKs) in the upcoming financial year. Making the announcement during his policy address, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan told the Assembly on February 18 that about 70% of the 1.75 million expatriates who returned to Kerala during COVID-19 crisis could not return because of job loss. He said that the Department of Non Resident Keralite’s Affairs (NORKA) had launched a scheme called Pravasi Bhadratha for rehabilitation, reintegration and coordination of NRKs. Accordingly, returnees were being given help to start nano, small and micro enterprises. Also Read Governor announces welfare projects for backward classes, SC and ST category of people He said the State-run overseas recruitment agency NORKA ROOTS had entered into a contract with German Federal Employment Agency as part of Triple Win Programme for recruiting nurses to Germany. “It has opened up more than 10,000 job opportunities for nurses from the State in the German health care sector in the post-COVID-19 scenario,” said Mr. Khan.



