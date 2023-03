Virtual classroom launched

March 30, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Chengannur unit of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala has launched a virtual classroom facility to provide classroom experience for differently abled students receiving home-based education. It was inaugurated by Cheriyanad grama panchayat president Prasanna Ramesh on Thursday. As part of the project, students have been given tablets for attending online classes. ADVERTISEMENT

