March 30, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Chengannur unit of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala has launched a virtual classroom facility to provide classroom experience for differently abled students receiving home-based education. It was inaugurated by Cheriyanad grama panchayat president Prasanna Ramesh on Thursday. As part of the project, students have been given tablets for attending online classes.