Virtual class evokes huge response in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

02 June 2020 22:59 IST

About 85.6% of the 2.68 lakh school students in the district attended the virtual class initiative launched by the State government since Monday, according to estimates by the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Kottayam.

The figures, compiled through the teachers in 846 schools across the district, were presented during a two-level meeting of district and assistant educational officers convened by the DDE here on Tuesday. An estimated 8,900 students missed out due to lack of infrastructure.

Besides the numbers, the office here also collected feedback on the efficacy of the online classes from 20,039 students through the teaching staff.

“The students who do not have access to the cable network or Internet will be identified through the respective schools and for this purpose, the AEOs will be convening conferences of the school authorities in their respective areas. The district panchayat, on the other hand, has assured us to provide these students either TV or laptops based on eligibility,” said Shyla V.R, Deputy Director of Education, Kottayam.