Virologist advocates wide use of oral rabies vaccine for stray dogs

Venugopal Nair

Kerala’s first ‘Brain Gain’ scholar Venugopal Nair has mooted the wide use of oral rabies vaccination (ORV) to boost the State’s rabies control programme.

The United Kingdom-based virologist has advocated the oral mode of vaccination at a time when the rabies-endemic State is grappling with a stray dog menace and has embarked on a massive vaccination drive.

Prof. Nair, head of the Viral Oncogenesis group at the Pirbright Institute in Surrey, was among three non-resident Keralite scholars who were chosen to engage with institutions in the State in their respective areas of expertise in the pilot phase of the ‘Brain Gain’ project that was launched by the Kerala State Higher Education Council.

The virologist, who is also a visiting professor in virology at the Oxford University, was selected to collaborate with the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) in Thonnakkal near here.

An expert of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), the academic felt the onerous task of injecting the anti-rabies vaccine in each of the stray dogs should prompt the government to explore alternative options.

While vaccination of domestic licensed dogs for rabies control has been relatively successful for population coverage, the same strategy could not be implemented for the strays.

“ORV should be adopted for inoculating stray dogs by using baits that contain the vaccine,” Prof. Nair says. It involves getting the animal to ‘consume’ the vaccine that is fed in edible and flavourful baits.

“In fact, Europe managed to eliminate rabies in wildlife, mainly foxes, completely through ORV. Besides, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended ORV as complementary to the injection-based strategy for improving the vaccination coverage for dog rabies control,” the expert added.

Pilot studies

He also pointed out that WOAH, which has been actively promoting the use of ORVs, could play a significant role in supporting pilot studies to assess its effectiveness in Kerala. Similar studies are being planned by the Goa government.

Prof. Nair has chalked out an academic plan to assist the IAV in developing a programme on teaching and research in virology with focus on advanced virology techniques, next generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, development of recombinant viral vector vaccine platform technologies, gene editing and antigen discovery from B-cell response analysis using single cell sequencing.