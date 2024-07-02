Viral hepatitis: DMO warns against people refusing to chlorinate wells in Malappuram

District Medical Officer R. Renuka warned the people against their easygoing approach towards the outbreak of viral hepatitis in parts of the district. Many people in Vallikkunnu panchayat, where a major outbreak took place last week following suspected contamination in the welcome drink served at a marriage function at Athanikkal, have been resisting chlorination of their wells.

“We can’t blame them. They may not like the taste of chlorinated well water. But, sadly, they are not responding seriously to our requests for enhanced vigil in spite of our best efforts to create awareness among them,” said Dr. Renuka.

More than 350 people from Vallikkunnu and neighbouring panchayats who attended the marriage function had contracted viral hepatitis. About 1,500 guests had attended the function. Dr. Renuka said that although everyone infected was stable, there was no scope for laxity. “Extreme vigil is a must in such communicable diseases. Otherwise it will be very difficult to manage,” she said.

Dr. Renuka suggested isolation and complete rest for the victims of the viral hepatitis outbreak. “Good hygiene is very important. People should be careful to wash their hands with soap, especially after using toilet. They should disinfect the bathroom doorhandles and other places where their hands touch,” she said.

The health authorities said that people should treat it like COVID-19. “Viral hepatitis can spread not only through water, but through contact as well. Therefore, people who get in touch with the infected persons should take good care,” said Dr. Renuka, advising people to drink only boiled water.

“Those who are refusing to chlorinate their wells should ensure that they drink only boiled water. Otherwise, risks are very high for the spread of the disease,” she said.

Although the cases in Vallikkunnu and neighbouring panchayats were not serious, Dr. Renuka warned people that those with other diseases could be affected badly. As many as 11 confirmed and seven unconfirmed deaths due to viral hepatitis were already reported in Malappuram this year.

They were mostly in the eastern parts of the district, particularly in Pothukal panchayat. Most victims were those with co-morbidity. “These days, fatty lever has become so common among the people. Such people should be careful,” Dr. Renuka said.

The DMO cautioned the people against blindly going after folk remedies. “People should have faith in the system, and follow what the doctors suggest,” she said.

‘No shigella scare’

She said there was no shigella infection scare in the district, though four positive test results were reported from a school in Pallikkal panchayat.

The Health department advised people to use only boiled water for making fruit juice and other beverages. Water should be left in boiling temperature at least for three minutes. People should avoid food left open for a long time. Children should not be allowed to defecate outside. “If you find symptoms like lack of appetite, nausea, vomitting, fever, pain in the upper right part of the abdomen, and jaundice, then you should rest and isolate yourself at least for three weeks,” said Dr. Renuka.

