Kerala

VIPs’ visit: security tightened in Thrissur

more-in

Governor, CM to attend various programmes today

The security has been tightened in Thrissur as the Governor and the Chief Minister are in the city for various functions.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is in the city for inaugurating VAIGA-2020 and a National seminar at Kerala Police Academy on Saturday. He reached the city on Friday evening itself.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also scheduled to attend multiple programmes on Saturday.

Vigil

Considering the protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the police are keeping vigil at the venues of functions. People have to undergo security check-up before entering the venue of the VAIGA on Saturday. The police have reportedly been given direction to take people into custody even in case of minor protests.

Book release, VAIGA, inauguration of various police stations through video conferencing, visit to house of Chitran Namboothiripad, who is celebrating his 100th birthday, inauguration of Hyatt Regency are the various programmes of the Chief Minister.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2020 11:01:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/vips-visit-security-tightened-in-thrissur/article30473205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY