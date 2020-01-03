VIPs’ visit: security tightened in Thrissur

The security has been tightened in Thrissur as the Governor and the Chief Minister are in the city for various functions.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is in the city for inaugurating VAIGA-2020 and a National seminar at Kerala Police Academy on Saturday. He reached the city on Friday evening itself.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also scheduled to attend multiple programmes on Saturday.

Vigil

Considering the protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the police are keeping vigil at the venues of functions. People have to undergo security check-up before entering the venue of the VAIGA on Saturday. The police have reportedly been given direction to take people into custody even in case of minor protests.

Book release, VAIGA, inauguration of various police stations through video conferencing, visit to house of Chitran Namboothiripad, who is celebrating his 100th birthday, inauguration of Hyatt Regency are the various programmes of the Chief Minister.