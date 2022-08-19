Violent incidents at Punnapra: eleven held

A youth involved in clash was found dead on railway track

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA
August 19, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Friday arrested 11 people in connection with a series of violent incidents under the Punnapra police station limits earlier this week.

According to the police, two groups clashed at Poomeenpozhi, near Punnapra, on Sunday evening. A few hours after the violent confrontation, a 20-year-old youth, identified as Sreeraj (Nandu-20), who was reportedly involved in the fight, was found dead on a railway track.

Before he died, Sreeraj had called a relative and mentioned the names of two persons who attacked him. The family has since released the audio clip and alleged that Democratic Youth Federation of India activists had attacked Sreeraj before his death. The relatives have submitted a complaint to District Police Chief G. Jaidev demanding a detailed probe into the death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Crime Branch probe

Officials said the probe into the death would be conducted by the district Crime Branch.

Those arrested on Friday were mostly involved in the clash at Poomeenpozhi.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Four cases

The police have registered four cases in connection with the clash and incidents following it. While a case was registered in connection with the clash between two gangs, another case was taken for attacking a house. A third case was registered based on a complaint filed by Sreeraj's sister alleging that the family was threatened by a group of people. In connection with the death of Sreeraj, the police have registered a case for unnatural death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app