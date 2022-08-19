Violent incidents at Punnapra: eleven held

A youth involved in clash was found dead on railway track

The police on Friday arrested 11 people in connection with a series of violent incidents under the Punnapra police station limits earlier this week.

According to the police, two groups clashed at Poomeenpozhi, near Punnapra, on Sunday evening. A few hours after the violent confrontation, a 20-year-old youth, identified as Sreeraj (Nandu-20), who was reportedly involved in the fight, was found dead on a railway track.

Before he died, Sreeraj had called a relative and mentioned the names of two persons who attacked him. The family has since released the audio clip and alleged that Democratic Youth Federation of India activists had attacked Sreeraj before his death. The relatives have submitted a complaint to District Police Chief G. Jaidev demanding a detailed probe into the death.

Crime Branch probe

Officials said the probe into the death would be conducted by the district Crime Branch.

Those arrested on Friday were mostly involved in the clash at Poomeenpozhi.

Four cases

The police have registered four cases in connection with the clash and incidents following it. While a case was registered in connection with the clash between two gangs, another case was taken for attacking a house. A third case was registered based on a complaint filed by Sreeraj's sister alleging that the family was threatened by a group of people. In connection with the death of Sreeraj, the police have registered a case for unnatural death.