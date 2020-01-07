Violence in rural areas of Kozhikode

A series of violent incidents in rural areas of Kozhikode in the wake of the legislation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have raised fears of re-emergence of political violence ahead of the three-tier local body polls.

Te situation appears to be grim and going out of control in the Azhiyur area even as political parties have called for an all-party peace meeting.

Several houses belonging to Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party workers came under attack from Sunday night and violence continued unabated till midnight on Monday. Miscreants vandalised the house of BJP State council member P.M. Ashokan while stones were thrown at the newly constructed CPI(M) Kunhippally branch office (K.P. Achyuthan Smaraka Mandiram). The house of CPI(M) local sectary M.V. Babu also came under attack.

Attacks at night

Most of the attacks were carried out at night. Rioters went on the rampage at Kunhippally, Avikkara, and Kallanmala. The houses were attacked with axes and iron rods. Windows were smashed, furniture destroyed, and doors razed down. Incidentally, houses of people who were not actively involved in politics were also attacked.

Not just houses, vehicles parked in porches bore the brunt of the rioters. About 15 vehicles were either partially damaged or destroyed. The police said three CPI(M) workers were arrested in connection with the incidents at Azhiyur.