Violence erupts in Kannur, Kasaragod

Collector imposes prohibitory orders at many places in Kasaragod district

Soon after the election results were declared, sporadic incidents of violence were reported from many parts of Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday.

Incidents of clashes were reported from Dharamadam, Panoor, Kaivelikkal, Kidanchi and Maykunnu during the victory celebrations. About 30 activists of various political parties were injured in the clashes. Some police personnel too were injured.

At Kidanchi-Maykunnu area, 20 CPI(M) and UDF activists were injured in similar clashes. Many houses were attacked in the area.

Similarly, CPI(M) and BJP workers clashed at Kaivelikkal injuring four persons. The BJP observed a hartal here following the attack.

In another incident, a victorious UDF candidate in Kuttali panchayat was attacked and his car was damaged. The victim C. Manoharan suffered injury in the attack that occurred when he went to thank the voters. He was rushed to the Thalassery Indira Gandhi Hospital.

At Taliparamba, Sreeja, who contested for UDF from ward 4 of Cheriyoor, was threatened and her house was attacked. The assailants forcibly entered the house and damaged the window panes and furniture.

The police took cases against five persons.

In another incident, a bomb was hurled at the house of BJP candidate in Ambilode K.K. Shijin. In the impact, the glasses of windows were damaged. The police took two CPI(M) activists into custody.

In Kasaragod district, the house of BJP candidate P.V. Madhavan was attacked.

The BJP leadership alleged that CPI(M) activists were behind the incident. The BJP office in Arai was also attacked.

Incidents of violence were reported from many places. District Collector D. Sajith Babu imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC at various places in Kasaragod district.