ADVERTISEMENT

Violence at taluk hospital in Kochi: cases registered against CPI(M), SFI activists

Published - October 23, 2024 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Cases registered against nearly 20 activists of the CPI(M) and SFI

The Hindu Bureau

Police blocking Congress workers who took out a march to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattancherry, protesting against the alleged attack on KSU activists by SFI workers, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The police have registered cases against nearly 20 activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in connection with the alleged attack on members of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) at the Government Taluk Hospital at Karuvelipady here on Tuesday (October 22) evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital premises had witnessed tense moments for some time after an alleged clash involving activists of the KSU and the SFI over flag hoisting on the Cochin College campus spilled out to the streets and then to the hospital.

A first information report was registered by the Thoppumpady police on Wednesday (October 23), and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were invoked against the accused. K.M. Riyad, Kochi area committee secretary of the CPI(M), who is the first accused in the case.

Four KSU activists who sustained injuries in the clash were admitted to the hospital. SFI activists had allegedly barged into the hospital and tried to attack those admitted to the general ward. The window panes and equipment at the hospital were damaged in the melee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday morning, Congress workers took out a march to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattancherry, protesting against the alleged attack on KSU activists. They alleged that the police had remained mute spectators while SFI workers unleashed violence at the hospital. The hospital authorities lodged a complaint at the Thoppumpady police station, highlighting the damage caused by the alleged violence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US