Violence at taluk hospital in Kochi: cases registered against CPI(M), SFI activists

The police have registered cases against nearly 20 activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in connection with the alleged attack on members of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) at the Government Taluk Hospital at Karuvelipady here on Tuesday (October 22) evening.

The hospital premises had witnessed tense moments for some time after an alleged clash involving activists of the KSU and the SFI over flag hoisting on the Cochin College campus spilled out to the streets and then to the hospital.

A first information report was registered by the Thoppumpady police on Wednesday (October 23), and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were invoked against the accused. K.M. Riyad, Kochi area committee secretary of the CPI(M), who is the first accused in the case.

Four KSU activists who sustained injuries in the clash were admitted to the hospital. SFI activists had allegedly barged into the hospital and tried to attack those admitted to the general ward. The window panes and equipment at the hospital were damaged in the melee.

On Wednesday morning, Congress workers took out a march to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattancherry, protesting against the alleged attack on KSU activists. They alleged that the police had remained mute spectators while SFI workers unleashed violence at the hospital. The hospital authorities lodged a complaint at the Thoppumpady police station, highlighting the damage caused by the alleged violence.