GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Violence at taluk hospital in Kochi: cases registered against CPI(M), SFI activists

Cases registered against nearly 20 activists of the CPI(M) and SFI

Published - October 23, 2024 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Police blocking Congress workers who took out a march to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattancherry, protesting against the alleged attack on KSU activists by SFI workers, on Wednesday.

Police blocking Congress workers who took out a march to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattancherry, protesting against the alleged attack on KSU activists by SFI workers, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The police have registered cases against nearly 20 activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in connection with the alleged attack on members of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) at the Government Taluk Hospital at Karuvelipady here on Tuesday (October 22) evening.

The hospital premises had witnessed tense moments for some time after an alleged clash involving activists of the KSU and the SFI over flag hoisting on the Cochin College campus spilled out to the streets and then to the hospital.

A first information report was registered by the Thoppumpady police on Wednesday (October 23), and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were invoked against the accused. K.M. Riyad, Kochi area committee secretary of the CPI(M), who is the first accused in the case.

Four KSU activists who sustained injuries in the clash were admitted to the hospital. SFI activists had allegedly barged into the hospital and tried to attack those admitted to the general ward. The window panes and equipment at the hospital were damaged in the melee.

On Wednesday morning, Congress workers took out a march to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mattancherry, protesting against the alleged attack on KSU activists. They alleged that the police had remained mute spectators while SFI workers unleashed violence at the hospital. The hospital authorities lodged a complaint at the Thoppumpady police station, highlighting the damage caused by the alleged violence.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.