Violence at govt. polytechnic college in Wayanad, 4 arrested

December 03, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST

Four persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with a street fight between students’ organisations after the union election at the government polytechnic college at Meppadi in Wayanad district on Friday.

Kiran Raj, Atul, Shibli, and Abin were arrested on the charge of assaulting and grievously injuring Aparna Gowri, the district joint secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).

The attackers, suspected to be part of other political parties operating at the government polytechnic, also allegedly assaulted A.B. Vibin, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Meppadi.

Meanwhile, the SFI alleged that the attack was unleashed by a drug mafia operating near the college.