Vintage masterpieces from Europe conquer Kumarakom roads

Anticipation filled the air as a dark green 1926 Bentley Tourer glided onto a lakeside property. Behind the wheel, Erich Hoop, a Liechtenstein national, leaned out to shift a lever, guiding the vintage masterpiece into reverse.

Asta Beierle, his Lithuanian co-driver, was the first to step out and was accorded a traditional welcome, combining percussion beats and fragrant garlands. Over the next two days, they, along with drivers of 20 other vintage cars, would explore Kumarakom’s serene waters, quaint hamlets, and traditional cuisine.

The vintage fleet would then snake through the rolling hills of Western Ghats to enter Kumily and from there, Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

Kumarakom was the 11th stopover for this 18-day rally— South Indian Classic 2024—which spans three States and 2,609 km. It brings together 21 vintage cars from 15 countries, the Bentley Tourer being the oldest contender.

The event shuns highways, instead traversing paths through small towns and villages, allowing participants to explore the regions.

The organisers face their share of challenges in the form of scarcity of spare parts and some cars arriving without adequate pre-checks, adding a layer of unpredictability to the event. “This initiative is about uniting vintage car enthusiasts to explore new routes,” says Guy Bergiers, a key organiser of Destination Rally that organises the event. “We began in October 2013 with nine cars in Myanmar and hosted 12 rallies across six continents, barring the pandemic pause. Our next rally is set for Sri Lanka in February next year,” he adds. Mr. Bergiers also serves as an emergency medical assistance provider to the participants.

Indian roads

And how do they handle India’s roads? “If you can drive in India, you can drive anywhere!” says Belgian driver Isabelle Rouma. She was particularly amused by the lack of adherence to traffic rules, a sight she says is unimaginable back home. Yet, Kerala stands out. “Here, people actually wear helmets while riding two-wheelers—refreshingly different from other parts of the country,” she says, adding that she thoroughly enjoyed the ride.

Besides the iconic Bentley, the rally also features some vintage beauties, including a 1933 Alvis Speed 20 SA, a 1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Limousine, a Citroën Traction, and a 1947 Chevrolet Fleet Master. Flagged off in Goa on November 14, the rally will conclude in Chennai on December 1.

