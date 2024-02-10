GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vineetha murder case: prosecution presents further evidence against accused

February 10, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The prosecution in the murder case of Nedumangad native Vineetha, at a private nursery in Ambalamukku,where she used to work two years ago, presented further evidence in the court on Saturday.

The prosecution produced court documents including the first information report (FIR) pertaining to three murders that had been committed by the accused Rajesh of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu before the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VII.

Rajesh, who allegedly stabbed Vineetha when she resisted his attempts to steal her necklace on February 6, 2022, is the prime accused in the murders of Customs official Subbaiah of Tirunelveli, his wife Vasanthi and daughter Abhisree.

The court also accepted the prosecution’s request to engage an interpreter for the benefit of the accused. Advocate R.K. Rajeswari has been appointed as the interpreter during the trial.

