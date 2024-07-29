ADVERTISEMENT

Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations at Malliyoor

Published - July 29, 2024 08:19 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations at Malliyoor Mahaganapathi Temple, near Kaduthuruthy, Kottayam, will take place from September 1 to 8. Elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate large number of devotees expected to visit the temple during this period. The festivities will kick off with a flag-hoisting ceremony and conclude with the Arat ritual on September 8. A variety of cultural events, featuring artists including singer Vijay Yesudas, will be staged throughout the festival. Malliyoor Parameswaran Namboothiri will officiate the maha Ganapathi homam at 5.30 a.m. on September 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US