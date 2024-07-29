Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations at Malliyoor Mahaganapathi Temple, near Kaduthuruthy, Kottayam, will take place from September 1 to 8. Elaborate arrangements have been made to accommodate large number of devotees expected to visit the temple during this period. The festivities will kick off with a flag-hoisting ceremony and conclude with the Arat ritual on September 8. A variety of cultural events, featuring artists including singer Vijay Yesudas, will be staged throughout the festival. Malliyoor Parameswaran Namboothiri will officiate the maha Ganapathi homam at 5.30 a.m. on September 7.