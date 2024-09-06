Vinay Goyal to be State Mission Director of NHM

Vinay Goyal has assumed office as the State Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM).

He takes over from K. Jeevan Babu, who has moved to the Kerala Water Authority as managing director.

A native of Haryana, Dr. Goyal, belongs to the 2016 IAS batch. He holds an MBBS degree from PGIMS Rohtak, a postgraduate degree in Public Health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and yet another postgraduate degree in Public Management from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He has formerly held the posts of CEO, Thiruvananthapuram Smart City; Managing Director of Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd. (KRTCL); Director of Backward Classes Development department; Secretary, Kerala State Housing Board among others.

