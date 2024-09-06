ADVERTISEMENT

Vinay Goyal to be State Mission Director of NHM

Updated - September 06, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Vinay Goyal | Photo Credit: TH

Vinay Goyal has assumed office as the State Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM).

ADVERTISEMENT

He takes over from K. Jeevan Babu, who has moved to the Kerala Water Authority as managing director.

A native of Haryana, Dr. Goyal, belongs to the 2016 IAS batch. He holds an MBBS degree from PGIMS Rohtak, a postgraduate degree in Public Health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and yet another postgraduate degree in Public Management from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He has formerly held the posts of CEO, Thiruvananthapuram Smart City; Managing Director of Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd. (KRTCL); Director of Backward Classes Development department; Secretary, Kerala State Housing Board among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US