Vimukthi scheme to reach more patients

Kozhikode

16 January 2021 00:19 IST

₹7-crore budget allocation for project

The special projects under the Excise Department’s de-addiction scheme, Vimukthi, are likely to benefit more people with the State government’s latest budget allocation of ₹18 crore for the department.

Of the total allocation, ₹7 crore will be exclusively used for the scheme.

The fund will be mainly used for setting up more counselling centres, de-addiction centres, anti-drug clubs and supportive helplines.

Advertising

Advertising

Intensive field-level awareness campaigns are also under consideration.

Now, the Vimukthi Mission is offering its support to all the districts under three zones. De-addiction support is now given to needy persons, mostly youngsters, with the support of qualified doctors including psychiatrists.

According to Excise Department officials, all the 14 de-addiction centres in the State are offering excellent treatment support to patients. The centres are directly under the supervision of district medical offices. Patients get OP service, detoxification support, pharmacotherapy, counselling, recreational facility, yoga, and withdrawal management support.

Major proposal

One of the major proposals under consideration is the setting up of a State-level de-addiction centre with improved facilities to accommodate patients. Search is on to find a suitable land for the purpose. Kozhikode district is likely to be the destination for implementing the mega project.