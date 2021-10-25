Vimukthi Mission launches project

Thiruvananthapuram

25 October 2021 00:59 IST

Aim is to wean children from drug abuse

In a major initiative to wean schoolchildren away from the growing scourge of alcohol, narcotics and substance abuse, the Vimukthi Mission, under the Excise Department, is launching a project to channelise the energy of students into creative pursuit of arts and sports, besides helping them improve their academic performance.

The project named Unarvu will be carried out in association with Parent Teacher Associations of schools, representatives of civic bodies, and residents associations besides traders and businesspeople of the locality.

Unarvu, which translates into ‘Awakening’ in Malayalam, seeks to dissuade children from using drugs, instil confidence and train them in creative pursuits and identify and nourish their talents in arts and sports.

To begin with, the project will select four schools from each of the 14 districts of the State. Excise officials will visit the education institutions, study the drugs-related issues and form a committee that will chart out an action programme. The activities will be carried out under the guidance of a high-powered panel at the Excise Commissionerate that includes sports experts.

Vimukthi Mission will provide counselling and treatment to children suspected to be using drugs and students will be given training in arts and sports.

Unarvu will also provide basic infrastructure and training facilities in schools. The pilot project is being implemented in four schools in Thiruvananthapuram.