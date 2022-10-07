Villagers detain forest officials in Wayanad, seek protection from wild animal attacks

They demand capturing the animal by setting up cages and providing them fair compensation for loss of cattle

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 07, 2022 20:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials holding discussions with local leaders of Mundakolly and Cheeral areas in Wayanad on Friday after a group of villagers detained officials of the Thottamoola forest station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers detained a group of forest personnel of the Thottamoola forest station in the Muthanga forest range under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) on Friday, seeking protection from recurring wildlife attacks.

A tiger that strayed in Mundakkolly and Cheeral areas had reportedly attacked six cows in a fortnight. It also attacked three animals on Thursday night.

The villagers demanded that the animal be captured by setting up cages. They also sought fair compensation for loss of cattle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, forest warden Abdul Azeez held talks with local leaders and assured them that cages would be set up and that a fair compensation would be recommended for loss of cattle.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Patrol in the area will be intensified, and more camera traps will be set up to monitor the movement of the big cat, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app