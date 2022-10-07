Villagers detain forest officials in Wayanad, seek protection from wild animal attacks

Forest officials holding discussions with local leaders of Mundakolly and Cheeral areas in Wayanad on Friday after a group of villagers detained officials of the Thottamoola forest station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Villagers detained a group of forest personnel of the Thottamoola forest station in the Muthanga forest range under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) on Friday, seeking protection from recurring wildlife attacks.

A tiger that strayed in Mundakkolly and Cheeral areas had reportedly attacked six cows in a fortnight. It also attacked three animals on Thursday night.

The villagers demanded that the animal be captured by setting up cages. They also sought fair compensation for loss of cattle.

Later, forest warden Abdul Azeez held talks with local leaders and assured them that cages would be set up and that a fair compensation would be recommended for loss of cattle.

Patrol in the area will be intensified, and more camera traps will be set up to monitor the movement of the big cat, officials said.