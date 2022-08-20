Villagers block traffic, seek protection from wild animal attacks

Villagers staging a protest on the Mananthavady-Sulthan Bathery highway on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers blocked vehicular traffic on the Mananthavady-Sulthan Bathery State Highway near Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Friday noon seeking protection from wild animal attacks.

The protesters carried the carcass of the calf killed reportedly by a tiger. They said a big cat was sighted near the Chethalayath range under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reported presence of a tiger in the nearby areas like Mylambadi, Ceecee and Pullumala areas has triggered panic among villagers.

A team of forest officials led by Chethalayath Forest Range Officer K.P. Abdul Samad held discussions with protesters and promised that steps would be taken to set up six surveillance cameras to monitor the movement of the big cat, and that patrol by forest officials would be intensified.