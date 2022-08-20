Villagers block traffic, seek protection from wild animal attacks

Staff Reporter
August 20, 2022 02:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers staging a protest on the Mananthavady-Sulthan Bathery highway on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers blocked vehicular traffic on the Mananthavady-Sulthan Bathery State Highway near Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Friday noon seeking protection from wild animal attacks.

The protesters carried the carcass of the calf killed reportedly by a tiger. They said a big cat was sighted near the Chethalayath range under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The reported presence of a tiger in the nearby areas like Mylambadi, Ceecee and Pullumala areas has triggered panic among villagers.

A team of forest officials led by Chethalayath Forest Range Officer K.P. Abdul Samad held discussions with protesters and promised that steps would be taken to set up six surveillance cameras to monitor the movement of the big cat, and that patrol by forest officials would be intensified.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app