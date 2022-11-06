Villagers block traffic on State Highway in Wayanad

Officials assure protesters that drones would be used to spot the elusive tiger, expedite steps to disburse compensation

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
November 06, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

  Villagers staging a road blockade on the Mananthavady-Sulthan Bathery State Highway at Cee Cee, near Sulthan Bathery, on Sunday, in protest against wild animal attacks. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers blocked vehicular traffic for hours on the Mananthavady-Sulthan Bathery State Highway at Cee Cee near Sulthan Bathery, on Sunday morning, seeking protection from wild animal attacks.

The protesters carried the carcass of goats killed reportedly in tiger attacks the previous night. Four goats owned by Mercy at Choorimalakkunnu near Kolagappara and three goats of Surendran at Aavayal in Meenangadi grama panchayat were reportedly killed on Saturday night.

Three goats of Ragahavan at Eucalykavala near Moonnakkuzhy were also killed reportedly in a tiger attack in the early hours of Saturday

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Travellers were stranded for nearly two hours following the protest.

The protesters said the big cat killed 20 domestic animals in various parts of the local body under the South Wayanad Forest Division.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later, people’s representatives, including P.A. Vinayan, president of Meenangadi grama panchayat, C. Assianar, Sulthan Bathery Block panchayat, and Samsahd Marakkar, president, Wayanad district panchayat, held talks with senior forest officials and villagers.

The officials assured them that they would use drones to spot the elusive tiger, expedite steps to disburse compensation, and more front-line forest staff would be deployed to capture the animal and intensify patrolling.

A month ago, the Forest department officials had set up 25 surveillance cameras and five cages in different parts of the area to capture the tiger on the prowl.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app