Village tourism project at Munroe Thuruthu

₹3-cr. project inaugurated by Kadakampally Surendran

Munroe Thuruthu is all set to witness a big leap in tourism with a village tourism project launched by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday.

A boat jetty at Arinallur, houseboat terminal near Kannankattu bridge, and five footbridges will be constructed as part of the project, which also includes a lake view shelter and landing facility.

“The tourism sector in Kollam has been seeing some good tidings with projects such as Jatayu Earth’s Centre, Thenmala ecotourism, and Meenpidi Para. By uplifting places such as Munroe Thuruthu, the government plans to promote rural development through tourism,” said Mr. Surendran, inaugurating the project via videoconferencing.

The village tourism project will be implemented in an environment-friendly manner without harming the wetland ecosystem. The ₹3-crore project aims to tap the tourism potential of the place while protecting the livelihood of the residents.

“With the completion of the project, tourists will be able to arrive directly at the Karuthrakadavu terminal. The new facilities will attract large number of tourists to the island,” added the Minister.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, who presided over the function, said various projects being implemented in Munroe Thuruthu would place the island on world tourism map. “Munore Thuruthu is a destination with great possibilities,” he said.

The District Tourism Promotion Council had been offering special packages to the island, an important tourist spot in the district frequented by both domestic and foreign travellers.

Tourism Director P.Bala Kiran presented a report while Munroe Thuruthu village panchayat president Binu Karunakaran, vice president Manju Sunidharan, Chittumala block panchayat president P.Babu, DTPC secretary Santhosh Kumar, and Tourism Deputy Director Kamalamma also attended the event.