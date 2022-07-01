Village office staff arrested for embezzlement

The Vizhinjam police on Friday arrested an employee of the Vizhinjam village office on charges of misappropriating funds from building taxes and other remittances made by the public. The accused has been identified as Ratheesh (43), a field assistant, hailing from Ooruttambalam.

According to the police, he is estimated to have misappropriated more than ₹6 lakh by issuing receipts for those coming to remit building and other taxes and later cancelling them.

The police had registered the case on June 9 after the discrepancies were noticed in an inspection carried out by the tahsildar. He was arrested on Friday from his house, with his anticipatory bail application getting rejected.