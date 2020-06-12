Village mosques open for Juma prayers in Malappuram

Mosques in villages across the district held Juma prayers on Friday by restricting the number of people and maintaining physical distancing. Although the government had permitted opening up of mosques, all Juma masjids in towns and cities remained closed.

Mosque officials claimed that they had observed COVID-19 guidelines as stipulated by the government. The number of people was restricted to 100 for the mass Friday prayers.

Physical distancing was maintained at many mosques. Prayer rugs and carpets were also removed. People below 65 years of age were allowed. Only one member from a house was given entry.

However, there were differences in the community over the holding of Juma prayers. The mosques managed by Mujahid and Jamat-e-Islami groups remained closed. Mujahid leaders were against opening of the mosques now as they feared community spread of COVID-19.