Village-level people’s panels to be revived

Report says the panels, constituted in 2008, are mostly defunct

The Revenue Department is reviving the village-level people's committees across the State in a bid to create a better rapport between the village offices and the public.

Originally constituted through a government order issued in in 2008, they had fallen inactive over the years. Orders have now been issued for reconstituting the panels on the basis of a report submitted by Commissioner of Land Revenue K. Biju, which said that these panels were either partially or fully defunct.

With village officers as the conveners, the committees are designed to ensure better public participation in the work carried out by the 1,665 village offices in the State.

Activities related to land conservation and welfare measures aside, the committees are expected to guarantee speedy redressal to public grievances about land-related issues and contribute to improving the efficiency of village offices, the Revenue Department said.

The members

The panels will have as its members the local MLA or his/her representative, the head of the local body and the grama/block/district panchayat member concerned falling within the village jurisdiction, the deputy tahsildar who is the charge officer of the village, representatives of political parties, a woman member nominated by the State government, and a representative of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community nominated by the government.

The panels are intended to act as advisory bodies on village office-related matters affecting the people, ensure better public participation and help resolve disputes quickly, Mr. Biju said. ''People approach village offices for numerous services, including various certificates. When they do so, there should be a good interaction between them and the officials,'' he said.

The village-level committees have been directed to meet once a month.