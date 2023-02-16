Village fair opened ahead of LSG Day celebrations at Chalissery

February 16, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh inaugurated a village exhibition as part of the State Local Self-Government (LSG) Day celebrations at Chalissery, near Thrithala, here on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the two-day celebrations on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh said the Panchayat Day celebrations became the State’s LSG Day celebrations with the clubbing of panchayats, municipalities and Corporations under a single department.

It will be the first LSG Day celebration in the State after the three-level civic bodies had come under a single department. All panchayat presidents, municipal chairpersons and Mayors in the State are expected to attend the two-day celebrations on Saturday and Sunday along with their civic body secretaries.

Apart from Mr. Rajesh, Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty and Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal will attend the celebrations. Mr. Rajesh said special focus was given to 25 years of decentralisation as well as the Kudumbashree movement at the exhibition.

District panchayat president K. Binumol presided over the function. Shoranur municipal chairperson M.K. Jayaprakash, and Pattambi block panchayat president V.P. Rajeena also spoke.

A day-long painting camp was conducted at Chalissery on Thursday. Nine artists, including Gopu Pattithara and Basheer Thrithala, took part in the camp.

K. Damodaran’s play Pattabakki, which had strongly influenced the State’s socio-political spheres, will be staged at the venue on Friday evening. Pattabakki is considered the first political play in Malayalam. Njamanengad Theatre Village will present the play at 8 p.m.

Kalamandalam Peringode Chandran will lead a panchavadyam concert comprising 100 artistes.

Mr. Rajesh will preside over the inaugural on Saturday morning. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will also attend. The Chief Minister will give away the best performance awards to the local civic bodies.

Murali Menon’s sitar concert will take place at Ansari Convention Centre at 4 p.m, to be followed by a Chavittukali performance. The Vayali Bamboo Music group will stage a programme at Mulayamparamba at 6 p.m., to be followed by a music concert by Sithara Krishnakumar and team.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will conduct a kayaking festival in the Bharathapuzha at Velliyankallu, Thrithala, on Saturday and Sunday.

The Kudumbashree will organise a unique mela of second-hand products as part of the exhibition. Kudumbashree district mission coordinator B.S. Manoj said visitors can also receive second-hand items free of cost at the mela. “Instead of throwing away used things, let the needy use them,” he said.

Among the used items at the mela include clothes, books, toys, bags, shoes and electronic equipment, he said.