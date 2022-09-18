Village education register to be prepared in Kerala

Samagra Shiksha’s workshop prepares plans for general education sector

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 18, 2022 19:07 IST

A village education register will be prepared for Kerala with the support of various agencies. Planning for preparing the register was done at a three-day workshop of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala that concluded here on Friday.

The workshop prepared action plans for implementing novel programmes in the general education sector.

Plans were prepared for implementing Samagra’s academic and other programmes effectively in tune with the State government’s vision and completing in a time-bound manner projects that involve participation of local bodies, people’s representatives, education experts, representatives of parent-teacher association and so on.

Programmes were also drawn up as per Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty’s directions that no child should go without receiving academic support or any child’s education come a halt owing to various circumstances. This also includes the village education register that is part of the Samagra’s projects for 2022-23.

A priority list of projects to be implemented with the support of other agencies under the General Education department and those to be implemented at the district and block resource centre-level was prepared.

Directions have been issued to district project coordinators and programme officers to prepare a calendar of academic activities and implement these accordingly, said Samagra Shiksha, Kerala project director A.R. Supriya.

