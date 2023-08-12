Vilayil Faseela, queen of Mappilapattu, is no more

August 12, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Vilayil Faseela, who died in Kozhikode on Saturday aged 63, was the most popular female singer in the Mappilapattu genre of music.

Mappilapattu was at its peak in the 1970s and 80s and had a massive following, especially in the Malabar region. She reigned as the queen of Mappilapattu, be it on the stage or the recorded audio cassette.

Faseela, born as Vilayil Valsala in Malappuram district, began her singing career when she was a schoolgirl. She was selected to sing on All India Radio and impressed V.M. Kutty, the legendary Mappilapattu singer with whom she would form a collaboration that would last decades. They were in great demand for presenting live shows across Kerala and the Gulf countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faseela, an untrained singer, had announced her arrival with her second recorded song, Ameena beevikkomana mone... Among her most popular songs is Udane kazhuthente..., which she rendered along with Vatakara Krishnadas.

Film songs too

She went on to sing a few film songs as well, like Manavatti karam kondu... (Pathinalam Ravu) and Thakkali kalavathu... (Sammelanam). Her Mappilapattu album with Yesudas, Mylanchi Pattukal, was also a big hit. One of the album’s highlights was her duet, Hasbi rabbi..., a melodious lullaby.

Faseela’s contribution to making Mappilapattu popular was considerable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.