Vilangan Kunnu gets ready for holidays

Adding colour: A children’s park with new play equipment at the renovated Vilangan Kunnu tourist centre.

29 February 2020 23:17 IST

Tourism Department has added more facilities at hillock in Thrissur to attract children

Vilangan Kunnu, a panoramic hillock near Thrissur city, which is referred to as the ‘Oxygen Jar’ of Thrissur, has in place a slew of new facilities for tourists.

With summer vacation round the corner, the Tourism Department has developed the centre at a cost of ₹2 crore. The renovated site has two separate sections for children. One section is a ‘non-electric’ park with swings and slides. Entry to the other section, which has giant wheels and other games, is restricted with fees.

View of kole fields

Situated just 8 km away from the city at Adattu panchayat, the hillock gives an excellent view of the city and its vast kole fields.

Situated around a height of 80 metres from the sea level, the hill was earlier a military observation camp. Vilangan Kunnu has an open theatre, Kudumbashree canteen, and a trekking path. Asokavanam, a medicinal garden, is being maintained by Vilangan Trekkers Club and Asokavanam Samity in association with the Tourism Department and Oushadi.

The hillock has a watchtower with binoculars, a resting room, pavilion and a snacks bar.

Facilities

Five new resting places have been built at strategic view points and new benches have been added, along with electric lamps with solar panels.

New illustrations and paintings have been put up and existing sculptures given a facelift.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the renovated Vilangan Kunnu project recently.