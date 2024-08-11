GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vilangad landslips: consolidated figures unveil magnitude of loss to agriculture sector

Crops in 162.27 hectares of land were lost in the calamity, which also destroyed 350 hectares of cultivable land

Published - August 11, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The consolidated figures presented by the Agriculture department and the Vanimel panchayat authorities to the district administration on Sunday unveiled the magnitude of the multiple landslips that occurred in Vilangad village on July 30.

The official report prepared with the support of Agriculture department assistants found that crops in 162.27 hectares of land were destroyed in the landslips, resulting in a loss of ₹11.85 crore. This is in addition to the complete destruction of 350 hectares of cultivable land in the village.

Seeking compensation, about 120 farmers from the area have submitted their application to the government. There are many who are yet to complete the formalities directly or using online services. The direct inspection by the Agriculture department officials has covered about 32 hectares of land owned by over 100 farmers.    

The report also found that there were 30 episodes of landslips at a time in different parts of Vilangad village. Its impact was mostly visible in Wards 9 and 10. Adichippara, Manjacheeli, Panniyeri, Valiyapanom, Kuttanthodu, Kudumbirangi, Chethullapoyil, Pulluvaya, Kuttallur, Paloor, Madanchery and Malayangad were the worst-hit areas.

The official figures related to the number of houses and shops destroyed in the incident were also released on Sunday. According to the report, seven houses have been lost in the village. Forty-nine houses were completely damaged, and 25 were partially damaged. There were 56 houses remaining in the affected areas.

The landslips also affected a number of shops in the village. According to the panchayat officials who presented the details, eight shops were wiped out completely by the natural calamity. Seven other shops were fully damaged, and 18 partially damaged. 

The details of damaged assets also uncovered the need for huge investment for the restoration of affected facilities. According to the consolidated data, the destruction of roads, wells and bridges near the Vanimel river alone caused a total loss of ₹14.62 crore. The calamity affected 23 roads and five public buildings badly. Seven drinking water supply schemes were affected and 13 bridges destroyed. 

The sector-wise official figures were presented by the heads of various government departments at an online meeting chaired by Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas. Officials said the data would be submitted along with other important updates to the State government. 

Kerala / Kozhikode

