Rescue squads on August 1 retrieved the body of Mathew Kulathinkal, a retired teacher who went missing following the Vilangad landslide in Kozhikode district of Kerala. The body was recovered from a river in Vilangad.

It was on July 30 that the 60-year-old went missing while he was participating in a local rescue operation at the landslide-hit spot. Search had been intensified for him with the support of local rescue volunteers.