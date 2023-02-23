Vilakkupara residents protest against greenfield highway alignment

February 23, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

Residents of Vilakkupara, a village in the Punalur Assembly constituency, have intensified their protests demanding that the residential areas be excluded from the alignment of the Madurai-Kadampattukonam greenfield highway.

While social activist Vilakkupara Daniel has started an indefinite hunger strike, the action council formed by the people alleges that the current plan points to an unholy nexus between real estate agents and officials. “Three sides of the village are covered by government-owned oil palm plantations, but the greenfield highway passes through heavily populated areas. The highway will destroy the Vilakkupara junction while a good percentage of the residents will lose their houses, shops, and farms. Vilakkupara is an area with the largest number of commercial establishments in Yeroor panchayat and it also has great potential for development,” said a resident.

Alternative alignment

The Save Vilakkupara Action Council had submitted an alternative alignment of the greenfield highway avoiding residential areas and according to them the new plan will help the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) save more than ₹200 crore. They say that the plan is suspicious since there are options to complete the project without destroying inhabited areas. “Kollam MP N.K.Premachandran had approached the District Collector and NHAI officials, but no action has been taken,” they said.

Punalur MLA Supal too had intervened in the issue and at a meeting at Kollam Collectorate, officials had promised to conduct a parallel survey to examine the feasibility of the alternative alignment. “But right now they are going ahead with the procedures for land acquisition and it will affect the lives of several people as it cuts through houses, shops, commercial establishments and places of worship,” said action council convenor S. Prasannan.

NHAI response

The residents also allege that the authorities are yet to respond to their objections on the 3A notification. Meanwhile, NHAI officials said that they had already taken steps to address the grievances. “They are asking to change the alignment. They have suggested another alignment and we have given it to our consultant to examine the feasibility and if it has any flaws. We can reply only after verification and it will take time,” said an official.