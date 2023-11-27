Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched in district

November 27, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Former MP Suresh Gopi inaugurated the district-level Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aimed at creating awareness among people about the Centre’s welfare schemes at Parassala on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed on the potential of the initiative in informing marginalised sections of programmes that are being implemented by the Central government. He exhorted the public to realise the importance of the yatra and work for the betterment of all sections of the society.

Kerala lagged behind other States in delivering Central schemes to deserving beneficiaries, he claimed. Mr. Gopi also flagged off an IEC (Information, Education and Communication) van as part of the campaign. Gas connections were also distributed under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Presiding over the function, V. Palanichamy, Additional Director General of Press Information Bureau, said the Prime Minister had envisioned the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra with the goal of benefiting citizens in areas where welfare schemes had not been implemented.

Canara Bank deputy general manager R. Sreekumar, Central Bureau of Communication joint director V. Parvathy, and Thiruvananthapuram Lead Bank manager S. Jayamohan, were among those who participated.

The campaign will cover 73 grama panchayats within 35 days to introduce various schemes to the public. The attendees of the programmes will also be introduced to the operations of drones as part of creating awareness regarding emerging technologies in the field of agriculture.

