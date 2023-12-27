ADVERTISEMENT

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra ensures public participation in development: V. Muraleedharan

December 27, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra ensures public participation in the development of the country.

He was addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme organised by Central Bank of India at Venjaramood in the district.

The Minister said the government and the people would have to work together to reach the goal of developed India by 2047. The yatra was an attempt to ensure this.

The yatra, he said, had reached a total of 2.5 crore people till now. The massive participation in the yatra proved that the government schemes were reaching the people.

Mr. Muraleedharan said the Union government had set aside ₹1 lakh crore as interest-free loans that need not be repaid for 50 years for the States to utilise towards infrastructure development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via videoconference. The interaction was streamed live at the venue.

Mr. Muraleedharan distributed free LPG connections to 15 beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala Yojana. The ‘Sankalp’ pledge was taken at the event.

Khafeel Ahammed, regional head, Central Bank of India; Pradeep KS, DGM, Canara Bank; and officials from Union government institutions were present.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that scheme benefits reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

