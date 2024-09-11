‘Vijnana Alappuzha’ to help educated unemployed find jobs

The Alappuzha district panchayat has come up with a comprehensive project to provide employment to educated unemployed in the district. The local body aims to create 10,000 job opportunities through the Vijnana Alappuzha project.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari said the project would be implemented in collaboration with the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission (KKEM). Besides the KKEM, block and grama panchayats in the district and the Kudumbashree Mission will join the initiative. “We aim to bring together job seekers and employers under one roof. As many as 1,03,442 job seekers from the district have registered in the Digital Workforce Management System. The project aims to provide job opportunities to some of them,” Ms. Rajeshwari said.

Data collection in connection with the project will begin by the end of this month. The district panchayat president said that those identified would be included in a block-level committee and provided training. Job seekers who register based on their educational qualifications and interests will be categorised. They will be informed about suitable job offers.

As part of the project, candidates will be provided necessary skill training based on their qualifications. Besides, interview training, personality development training, English language training, and skill gap training will also be given.

Ms. Rajeshwari said the local body had already created 3,500 job opportunities in various divisions through job fairs. She said that of the 250 paid palliative volunteers under the district panchayat, 55 had already secured jobs.

Alappuzha district panchayat vice-president N.S. Sivaprasad, district panchayat member R. Riyas and district panchayat secretary K.R. Devadas attended the press conference.

