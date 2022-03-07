Vijayasmriti award for V.T. Sobhana

Social worker and Kudumbashree trainer V.T. Sobhana from Kodumunda, Pattambi, has won the fourth Vijayasmriti award instituted by the Senior Chamber International, Palakkad.

Ms. Sobhana received the award from K. Santhakumari, MLA, at a function held here on Monday. The annual award consisting of a trophy and a cash prize of ₹10,000 was named after former Senior Chamber president Vijaya Jayaraj.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Santhakumari said that rational thinking and scientific perspective should be the guiding light of modern women.

Commemorating Vijaya Jayaraj, former Palakkad municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan said that only women could properly understand the needs of the society and, therefore, women should be people’s representatives.

Senior Chamber International national vice president K.P.A. Rahman handed over the cash prize to Ms. Sobhana. Senior Chamber International Palakkad legion president C.T. Linson presided over the function. Former national president B. Jayarajan, secretary general P. Premnath, award jury convener M. Nandakumar, women’s wing president Lini Linson, former president Raji K.P., secretary K. Devadas, and Keerthana Premnath, spoke.