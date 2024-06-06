GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijayaraghavan’s defeat shocks CPI(M) leadership

Published - June 06, 2024 09:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

UDF’s V.K. Sreekandan re-elected from Palakkad with a margin of 75,283 votes, disproving the calculations made by CPI(M) leadership. The worst vote loss is in the Malampuzha and Ottappalam Assembly segments

PALAKKAD The defeat of CPI(M) Polit Bureau member A. Vijayaraghavan in Palakkad has shocked the party leadership. The CPI(M) had brought in Mr. Vijayaraghavan with the hope of recapturing Palakkad from United Democratic Front (UDF) incumbent V.K. Sreekandan.

But Mr. Sreekandan was re-elected from Palakkad with a margin of 75,283 votes disproving the calculations made by the CPI(M) leadership. CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu admitted that the party had lost 40,000 votes in Palakkad, and the worst vote loss was in the Malampuzha and Ottappalam Assembly segments.

Introspection

Although the party leadership blamed the Social Democratic Party of India and the Jamaat-e-Islami for helping Mr. Sreekandan, Mr. Suresh Babu said the CPI(M) would make a serious introspection for the debacle.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan was the lone Polit Bureau member to contest from Kerala, and the party leadership had worked hard for him. In electioneering, he was ahead of his UDF rival, especially in remote areas of the constituency. Mr. Sreekandan, like several other Congress candidates, had faced fund shortage during the campaign.

There were allegations that the CPI and the Janata Dal (S), two constituents of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), had refused to vote for Mr. Vijayaraghavan at some places. Both of them were not very active during the campaign.

But the loss of votes from party cadres in Assembly segments such as Palakkad, Malampuzha, Pattambi, Ottapalam and Mannarkkad has startled the CPI(M) leadership.

Ends

