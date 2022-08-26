I.M. Vijayan felicitated by Kerala Education Minister

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty presented a replica of the award to the footballer on behalf of the Northern State Medical University authorities

M. R. Praveen ChandranPraveen Chandran M R 6739 Thiruvananthapuram:
August 26, 2022 01:33 IST

I.M.Vijayan felicitated by Kerala Education Minister V.Sivankutty | Photo Credit: By special arrangement

I.M. Vijayan who was conferred doctorate in sports by Northern State Medical University, Arkhangelsk, Russia, was felicitated at a function here on Thursday.

Mr. Vijayan was awarded the doctorate in June at the University headquarters by Rector Gorbatova Lyubbov Nikolacvna for his contribution to the game of football. Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty presented a replica of the award to the footballer on behalf of the Northern State Medical University authorities at the function held to held to honour the footballer.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayan said it was a huge honour for him and it was in a way fulfilling wishes of his mother who wanted him to be a doctor. Vijayan said “It is a huge honour to be recognised and given an doctorate in sports for playing football. It was great to receive it during a football match in Russia. My mother wanted me to become a doctor but I couldn’t clear my eighth standard. But with this doctorate I will be known as Dr. I. M. Vijayan and I have fulfilled her wish,’‘ he said.

