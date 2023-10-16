HamberMenu
Vijayalakshmi’s poems released in Kochi

October 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Critic and former teacher M.K. Sanoo releasing Thamizhpaava, containing 65 new poems by poet and Maharaja’s College alumnus Vijayalakshmi, by handing over a copy to poet S. Joseph at an event held at the Malayalam wing of the college on Monday.

Veteran critic and former teacher of Maharaja’s College M.K. Sanoo on Monday said poet Vijayalakshmi, his former student at the college, portrayed the creativity of a loner in Malayalam. He was releasing her latest collection of poems, Thamizhpaava, at an event organised by the Malayalam department of the college. Poet and teacher S. Joseph received the first copy from Mr. Sanoo.

Media personality M.V. Benny, Old Students’ Association president CICC Jayachandran, and head of the Malayalam department Sumy Joy Oliapuram spoke. Ms. Vijayalakshmi thanked the Malayalam wing and the Old Students’ Association for organising the event.

