The Union Home Ministry has inducted Vijay Sakhare, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as Inspector General on deputation for a period of five years, an official release in Thiruvananthapuram said.
Vijay Sakhare inducted in NIA
