Kerala

Vijay Sakhare inducted in NIA

The Union Home Ministry has inducted Vijay Sakhare, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as Inspector General on deputation for a period of five years, an official release in Thiruvananthapuram said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 8:59:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/vijay-sakhare-to-nia/article66006685.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY